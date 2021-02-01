Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Reaches $13.29 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Project Pai has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $239,649.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,727,137,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,445,274 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

