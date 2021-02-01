Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.82 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00009451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00852956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.60 or 0.04391498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

