Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.26% of Property Solutions Acquisition worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,713,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,003,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,905,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ PSAC opened at $20.21 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.