ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) Trading Up 15.8%

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR)’s stock price was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 18,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 21,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

ProPhotonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STKR)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

