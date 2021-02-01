ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $1,833,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.