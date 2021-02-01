ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.47. 10,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile (NYSEARCA:URE)

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

