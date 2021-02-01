ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Up 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.73 and last traded at $76.14. Approximately 114,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 125,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 347.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 294.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 98,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 73,279 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 396.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,439 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

