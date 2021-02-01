ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $14.64

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $13.50. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 124,983 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

