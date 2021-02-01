ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 7.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.03 and last traded at $97.12. 26,170,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 33,609,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 709.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

