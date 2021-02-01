ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Trading Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)’s share price were down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 39,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 48,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Financials as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

