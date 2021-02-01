ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Shares Down 4%

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 13,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

About ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ)

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.