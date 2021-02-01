ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Trading Down 5%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $17.07. 4,086,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,074,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

