Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE PBY opened at $25.61 on Monday. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

