Proton Token (PTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108,250.63

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $108,250.63 and $106,137.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

