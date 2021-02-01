Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,533,431,165 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.