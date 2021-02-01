Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

PROV opened at $16.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

