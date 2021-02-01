Prudent Investors Network Sells 61,262 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudent Investors Network trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,262 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.7% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prudent Investors Network owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 55,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.