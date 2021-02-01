Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Short Interest Down 26.9% in January

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,290 shares of company stock worth $279,611. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,518,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

