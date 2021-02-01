Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0002 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.97 million and $16,918.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

