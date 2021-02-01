PWR Coin (PWR) Price Reaches $0.0003

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 166.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $17.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 169.9% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,139.67 or 1.00043148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00023769 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.52 or 0.01030086 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00305691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00191826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001954 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00031721 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.