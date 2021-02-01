Pyrk Price Tops $0.0139 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $215,845.15 and $15,598.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00148083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038278 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,533,256 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

