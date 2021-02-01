Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,725.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $248,747.08 and approximately $8,725.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 65.8% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00004582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00149654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00266195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

