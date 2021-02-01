Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $793.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

