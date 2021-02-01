Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issued By DA Davidson

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

OSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $9.82 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

