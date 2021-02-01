Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE PB opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

