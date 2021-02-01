Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Issued By Capital One Financial

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for RPC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RES. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.46 on Monday. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $959.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

