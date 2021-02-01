Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Issued By William Blair

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

NYSE MA opened at $316.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

