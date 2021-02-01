Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

