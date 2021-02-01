Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of PDCE opened at $21.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 57,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.