Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Premier Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

PFC stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $31.51.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

