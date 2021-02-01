Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Proto Labs, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark raised their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of PRLB opened at $211.80 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

