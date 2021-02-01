Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southside Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

SBSI stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

