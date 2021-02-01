Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of SNV opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

