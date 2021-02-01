Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Increased by Analyst

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

