Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Increased by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $27.00 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

