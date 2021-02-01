Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRBA. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.