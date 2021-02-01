Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 331,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 50,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.