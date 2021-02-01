Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Koppers stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,051,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

