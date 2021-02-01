Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Boosted by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Shares of MMC opened at $109.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.