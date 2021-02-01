Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Lifted by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

MMC opened at $109.91 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

