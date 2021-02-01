Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NBTB stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 67.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

