Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

