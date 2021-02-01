Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SLG stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

