Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.