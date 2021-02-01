Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

ROL opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 707,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

