Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $117.78 on Monday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in CarMax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CarMax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 343,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

