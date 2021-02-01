Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.