Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PTC Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $132.91 on Monday. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $141.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $1,771,525. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PTC by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PTC by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

