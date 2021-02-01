Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Reduced by Analyst

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMED. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $287.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.74. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,705 shares of company stock worth $740,983. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

