Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Lowered by Analyst

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemed in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed stock opened at $517.90 on Monday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Insiders sold a total of 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

